'Ramayan' fame actor Arvind Trivedi passes away

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, best known for playing Raavan on the popular 1986 mythological show 'Ramayan', passed away on October 5 following a heart attack. He was in his early 80s.

According to the actor's nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi, the actor had been unwell for a long time and breathed his last around 10 pm at his residence here in suburban Kandivali.

"He had a lot of age-related health issues and was not keeping well. He was in the hospital earlier and had come home only recently. He died of a heart attack at his residence around 10-10:30 pm," said Kaustubh.

His last rites were held at Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground, Kandivali, on October 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Arvind Trivedi, describing him as an 'exceptional actor' who was passionate about public service.

Besides his acting career, in 1991, Arvind Trivedi was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha constituency as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and was in the office till 1996.

"We have lost Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in

the 'Ramayan' TV serial. Condolences to the families and

admirers of both actors. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a tweet.

A host of celebrities, including his co-stars from 'Ramayan', also took to social media and mourned Arvind Trivedi's demise.

Actor Arun Govil, the on-screen Ram from 'Ramayan', remembered his co-star and dear friend as 'a noble, religious and simple' person.

"Undoubtedly, he will go straight to the supreme abode and will find the company of Lord Shri Ram," Govil tweeted.

Actor Dipika Chikhalia, who essayed the role of Sita in 'Ramayan', wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to his family. He was a very fine human being."

Actor Sunil Lahri, seen in the role of Lakshman in 'Ramayan', said he was deeply saddened by the news as he has lost a dear friend and a well-wisher.

"There is very sad news for all of us. Our beloved Arvind bhai (Ravan of 'Ramayan') is no more with us. May his soul rest in peace. I am speechless. I lost a father figure, my guide, well-wisher and gentleman."

Arvind Trivedi also served as the chief of the 'Central Board for Film Certification' (CBFC) from 2002-2003.

Current CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi also paid homage to the late actor on 'Twitter'.

"Saddened to hear the news of respected Arvind Ji's death. He was a good actor and spent a few years guiding the CBFC," Joshi wrote.