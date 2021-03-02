Rakeysh's next directorial to be about farmers' plight

Bollywood director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has started working on his next directorial with writer Kamlesh Pandey, who has worked with him on 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Delhi-6' and is penning the script.

"I am working on something for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He will be directing and producing this film. The story revolves around the plight of farmers, the issues they face and the agricultural crisis as a whole," said Kamlesh.

He added, "In between, Rakeysh had got busy with 'Mirzya', 'Fanney Khan' and 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister', but a few months ago we decided to revive it. The only film that I remember which is made on farmers' issues is Bimal Roy's 'Do Bigha Zamin' and hopefully, we will be able to make a difference with our story too. I come from a farmer family, farming is in my blood, in my DNA and I have always felt that we as a nation have been unfair to our farmers due to our misplaced priorities. I am currently in the final stage of scripting. However, I would like to clarify that our story has nothing to do with the ongoing farmer protests."

"Rakeysh will look into that once we lock the final script. I do not get into that aspect of filmmaking," stated Pandey.