Rajkummar to play visually impaired industrialist in a biopic

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been roped in for a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the producers announced on January 5.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film will be helmed by 'Saand Ki Aankh' fame director Tushar Hiranandani.

Tentatively titled 'Srikanth Bolla', the film will narrate the inspiring tale of an industrialist who did not let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded 'Bollant Industries' spearheaded by Ravi Kanth Mantha.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of 'T-Series', said Bolla's life story is inspirational.

"Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it is indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him," he added.

Kumar further said that Rao is the apt choice to play the lead role in the biopic.

"The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a caliber like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board. Also, Tushar Hiranandani's vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar," he added.

Expressing his excitement, Rao said the story of Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration.

"It is indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project," Rao said.

Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Tushar Hiranandani hoped that Bolla's journey 'really tugs the heartstrings of the audiences just like it did for all of us'.

Penned by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, the shoot of this film will start from July this year.