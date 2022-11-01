Rajkummar Rao will only do projects that his heart says yes to

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao is cast from a different mould as an actor. Not one to run after the numbers game, glitz and razzmatazz, he quietly lets his work do the talking. Over the years, owing to sheer hard work and talent, he has now become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Looking forward to his next film, 'Monica O My Darling', the 'Trapped' star said that he is now doing films only if he believes in the script and no other reason.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the upcoming film, Rajkummar said that looking back, he is glad to have worked in a wide genre of films this year and hopes to continue the same next year as well. Saying that he feels 'fortunate' to have such a varied body of work in his kitty, the plan ahead is to keep doing good work.

This year, Rajkummar Rao's first release was 'Badhaai Do', which was based on the concept of lavender marriages. Later he was a part of the thriller 'HIT' and will be wrapping up the year with 'Monica O My Darling' which co-stars Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. The film, a neo-noir crime comedy, is set to release on OTT giant 'Netflix' on November 11.