Raj Kundra files bail plea against false allegations

Businessman Raj Kundra, an accused in the pornographic content case, moved a bail application in a court in Mumbai on September 18, claiming that he was being made a 'scapegoat' and that there was no single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.

The crime branch, probing the case, had recently filed a charge sheet against Kundra and three others in the case of alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

After that, the accused approached the metropolitan court for bail, saying that the investigation in the case was practically over.

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. He is currently in judicial custody. In the bail filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Kundra claimed that there is not a single iota of evidence to date with the prosecution that would connect the app 'HotShots' with an offence under the law.

As per the probe agency, the 'HotShots' app was being used by the accused or uploading and streaming obscene content.

The bail plea also said that there is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against the present applicant (Kundra) that he was actively involved in any of the video shootings.

It is the sole discretion of the individual to upload their contents on the app, the plea said.

It further claimed that Kundra was falsely implicated in the case. He was not named in the FIR and he has been dragged by the respondent (police), it added.

For the reasons best known to the investigating agencies, he is being made a 'scapegoat', it said.

The investigation so far clearly shows that Kundra was not involved in any offence even in the remotest way in creating the alleged 'questionable content'.