Radhika was charmed by robots in 'Ok Computer'

Radhika Apte will be doing a never-before-seen character for her upcoming show 'Ok Computer'. The first sci-fi comedy of India will show the actor working closely with robots in a futuristic world, making it all the more difficult for her to prep for such a different role.



Talking about her experience working with robots for the first time, Radhika said, "Working with the robots was very fun. I have never really been so interested in AI or machines in my life and ever indulged in that idea. So when we had scenes where I just had to talk to robots in the series, the robots felt so innocent and harmless and you could just fall in love with them, they are very friendly and very helpful."

"Neil, one of our writers/directors always used to give their cues and talk as the robots and so it was very endearing. I enjoyed the very few scenes I had only with robots. The machines were so innovative in the series and they looked so interesting very friendly and innocent and harmless. It is quite interesting and it has developed an interest in me about the machines and A.I," she added.

Donning a split high pony and tracksuits, Radhika can be seen in a very different look from all her other ones before in the glimpses of the show.

The versatile actor plays the role of Laxmi Suri, a girl who loves robots over humans and talks about them all day long. She also happens to be the head of PETER, which stands for 'People for Ethical Treatment for Robot Everywhere', an organisation to protect robot rights.

Radhika always gives in her best which makes her the best at her craft as an actor. In this show, she had to go beyond the normal lines of preps as she worked with something unprecedented and unreal, making the prep

all the more difficult but yet fun.