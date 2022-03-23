Radhika Madan begins filming for Sanaa'

Mumbai: Actor Radhika Madan on Wednesday said she has started shooting for her upcoming film Sanaa .



Described as a social-drama, the movie is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria of Loev fame.

Sanaa follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Madan), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

According to a press statement, the makers said the shoot is underway in Mumbai.

Madan said she is thrilled about working on the film, which also stars Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania.

Nothing beats the excitement on the first day of shooting for me. Sudhanshu has stitched together a beautiful canvas with all the right elements and we can't begin to start painting. All I can say is, be prepared to abandon any preconceived notions you have about it, the 26-year-old actor said in a statement.

Saria is also producing the film via his banner Four Line Entertainment.

Silence can be such a powerful tool and I couldn't have thought of a better way to kick off our shoot of Sanaa'. We've managed to secure a brilliant cast along with the best technicians in the industry I can't wait to share what we accomplish together, the filmmaker said.