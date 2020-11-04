Rachel to lead horror film 'Demigod'

Los Angeles: Actor Rachel Nichols will play the lead role in the upcoming horror feature 'Demigod'. The film, which will also feature actor Yohance Myles, will be directed by 'The Dinner Party' helmer Miles Doleac from a script he wrote with Michael Donovan Horn, reported 'Deadline'.

The story is about a woman, named Robin, who travels with her husband Leo (Myles) to Germany's Black Forest upon the death of her huntsman grandfather. Soon after arriving at his secluded cabin, Robin realises that the inheritance her grandfather left her is far more macabre than she had bargained for. She finds herself entrenched in an ancient hunting ritual that will force her to reckon with her family's past and her own will to overcome the monstrous obstacles in her path.

The film's cast also includes Jeremy London, Sherri Eakin, Lindsay Anne Williams, Alli Hart and Doleac.

Produced by James V Bulian, Lindsay Anne Williams, Wesley O'Mary and Doleac, the film will start production in Mississippi in December 2020. Rachel Nichols is best known for starring in movies such as 'Star Trek', 'G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra', 'The Amityville Horror' and 'Raze'. The actor most recently featured in 'The Man in the High Castle' and 'Titans'.