Quentin Tarantino, Roger Avary to launch 'The Video Archives' podcast

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and friend-frequent collaborator Roger Avary have teamed up to launch a podcast where the director-writer duo will discuss their favourite films.

The podcast 'The Video Archives' will see the duo talk about their favourite B-movies from the '80s and discover new titles. It will be produced by the SiriusXM subsidiary Stitcher, the company said in a press release posted on its official website.

Tarantino, known for directing iconic films "Inglourious Basterds", Kill Bill franchise and Academy Award-winning "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Avary first met while working at The Video Archive Rental Store in Manhattan.

The duo has worked together on "Pulp Fiction" and share the story credit for the cult classic 1994 movie.

Some of the titles that will be discussed on the podcast are Dark Star, Moonraker, Demonoid, Messenger of Death and Piranha.

Gala Avary, daughter of Roger Avary, will be hosting the podcast.

"We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS. We love to discuss movies, and we want to welcome you into the Video Archives Podcast to hang with us and Archives' new employee Gala and discover the hidden VHS gems on our shelves," Tarantino and Avary said in a joint statement.

"The Video Archives" will premiere on July 19.