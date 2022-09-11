Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

San Juan (Puerto Rico): A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rico pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse.

The complaint was filed on Friday at a police precinct in the capital of San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ram rez told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Information including who filed the complaint and details of the allegations are not public, given the nature of the complaint.

A person who was not authorised to speak about the case confirmed that Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel S nchez Martin, filed the complaint. The person said the complaint does not automatically trigger an arrest because the alleged incident is not recent, adding that police will investigate and determine whether charges are warranted.

S nchez previously requested a restraining order against Martin in July, but a judge later archived the case after S nchez admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by the singer.

Flavia Fern ndez, a spokeswoman for Martin, told the AP that his legal team is evaluating the situation and not issuing public comment for now.

On Thursday, the artist's attorneys filed a lawsuit against his nephew, whom they described as troubled". They accused him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages.

They said S nchez's allegations cost Martin at least USD 10 million worth of cancelled contracts and projects, plus another USD 20 million in damages to his reputation.

The lawsuit states that S nchez would send up to 10 messages a day to Martin, the 'majority meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose'.

It also accuses him of publishing Martin's private number, forcing him to change it.

In addition, the lawsuit said S nchez falsely claimed he had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and that the singer didn't want it to end and would call S nchez with frequency.

Nothing further from the truth, the lawsuit stated.

Attorneys also noted that a judge previously issued S nchez two restraining orders in an unrelated stalking case.