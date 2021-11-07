Proud of Marvel for refusing to censor Eternals: Angelina

Angelina Jolie said she is proud of 'Marvel Studios' for not making any edits in 'Eternals' to obtain distribution certificates in countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao's directorial venture 'Eternals', which opened in Indian theatres on November 5, was due to come out in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Oman on November 11. But to clear the film for the theatrical viewing of the censors there, she had asked the Disney-owned company to remove same-sex intimate scenes between the characters of Phastos and Haaz Sleiman.

Jolie, who plays the immortal Thena in the film, said she feels sad for the audiences of the countries where the film would not be released due to censorship issues.

"I'm sad for them. And I'm proud of 'Marvel' for refusing to cut those scenes out. And I still do not understand how we live in a world today where someone would not see the family that Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, does not approve or appreciate it is ignorant," Jolie said in a 'Zoom' roundtable interview.

'Eternals' centres on the titular group that has been living on earth for the past 7,000 years.

Created by cosmic beings called Celestials, the Eternals have been sent to earth to safeguard the planet from their evil counterparts Deviants.

The movie features a starry and diverse cast of Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Lia McHugh (Sprite) and Barry Keoghan (Druig).

The director had also spoken about having a word with the 'Marvel Studios' on not censoring any scenes in the film.

"I do not know all the details, but I do believe discussions were had and there is a big desire from 'Marvel' and myself we talked about this to not change the cut of the movie. Fingers crossed," Zhao told 'IndieWire'.