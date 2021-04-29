Priyanka urges people to donate towards COVID-19 relief

Priyanka Chopra urged everyone towards COVID-19 relief in India, as it battles a deadly second wave of the pandemic. She talked about the grim situation in the country, as hospitals are unable to accommodate patients. There is also a critical shortage of oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines.

"Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less and crematoriums are having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding," she said in a video posted on 'Instagram'.

The global icon added, "We, as a global community, need to care. I will tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, 'Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?' We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you."

Priyanka wrote in her 'Instagram' post that she set up a fundraiser with 'GiveIndia'.

"Whatever you can spare truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here. If even 100,000 of you donate 10 dollars, that is one million dollars and that is huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including COVID-19 care centres, isolation centers and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment and vaccine support and mobilisation," she wrote.