Priyanka lauds 'Writing with Fire' for Oscar nomination

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently enjoying her mommy duties and has been keeping it low-key with her spotting or sharing her pictures on social media. But it looks like the actor is managing to find time to catch up on some movies or documentaries amidst taking care of her baby.

The global icon never hesitates in expressing her views on social media and she recently took to her 'Instagram' stories to praise an Indian documentary 'Writing with Fire'.

Priyanka shared the poster of the Indian documentary and wrote, "Loved this movie! Way to go team 'Writing with Fire'," with a clapping emoji.

She further wrote, "Congratulations on a much-deserved Oscar nomination!'

The story of the film revolves around a newspaper run by Dalit women. A cluttered news landscape dominated by men emerges India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. Chief reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, redefining what it means to be powerful.