Priyanka Chopra Jonas finishes filming for the series 'Citadel'
Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday said she has wrapped the filming for her upcoming Amazon Original series "Citadel", produced by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
The 39-year-old actor, who began working on "Citadel" last year in January, took to Instagram to announce the Atlanta schedule wrap.
"And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel" the actor wrote alongside a video from the sets of the show.
"Citadel" is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India and Mexico.
Chopra Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden are headlining the American version, which also stars Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as "Skyscraper" and "Papillon".
Described as an action-packed spy series with a "compelling emotional centre", "Citadel" is executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.
The show has been shot in several locations across the US and the UK.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
For Agnipath entry, applicants have to prove they didn't take part in...19 Jun 2022 4:45 PM GMT
'India fully protected interests of farmers, fishermen at WTO'19 Jun 2022 4:44 PM GMT
428 infra projects show cost overruns of `4.98 lakh crore19 Jun 2022 4:44 PM GMT
ABBFF gives advice on 84 bank fraud cases19 Jun 2022 4:43 PM GMT
FM to meet heads of PSBs today; may urge them for credit growth19 Jun 2022 4:43 PM GMT