Priyanka Chopra breaks down as she meets Ukrainian refugees

Apart from being a global star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also a goodwill ambassador with UNICEF and in that capacity, she recently visited Poland, where she met Ukrainian refugees. She shared a video of her interaction with the women and children, who were forced to leave their homes. In one instance, the children give her handmade dolls, who named her Priyanka. In another one, she is seen breaking down hearing the refugees' stories.

The actor shared a video on her Instagram page where she is seen playing with the children. She also participates with them as they draw pictures on the table. As they give her the dolls, the 40-year-old actor smiles and asks if all of them were named after her, to which they happily answer in the affirmative. In another video, a woman is seen sharing her ordeal about how her family members couldn't join her in Poland. The actor, at that moment, breaks down and holds her hands in solitude.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra penned a long note describing the situation for these women and children. "The invisible wounds of war are the ones we don't usually see on the news. Yet, they were so evident to me today as started day 1 of my @unicef mission in Warsaw. 2/3 of Children from Ukraine have been displaced (internally and externally). This HUGE number is the devastating reality of war where 90% of the people crossing the border are women and children. 70% of those who have fled, crossed the border into Poland, and large government-supported Reception Centres have been set up to make the transition as easy as possible," she wrote.

The actor added, "@unicef responded to this emergency by setting up Blue Dot Centres in 11 locations across Poland and 37 across the region together with @refugees. The Blue Dot Centers play a very necessary role, and in many ways are a rare safe haven for women and especially the children. They offer so much. Access to important, relevant information, mental health support, providing mother and baby areas to allow them much needed privacy, and play areas, which are so critical for kids who come from conflict situations to be able to feel a sense of normalcy. It is predominantly staffed by Ukrainians including many who have also fled the war themselves."

Priyanka Chopra also posted a series of Instagram stories giving a glimpse of her visit to the refugee camps. She also mentioned how the situation was more of a 'mother-daughter crisis' as the men are required to stay behind. The actor also posted videos of her painting with the children and wrote about how art acts as a therapy for them. She introduced a 13-year-old girl as her 'new friend' who gave her a handmade bracelet.