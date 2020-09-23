'Prison Break' to get season six

Prison Break' could be set to return for our screens for a sixth season, according to the show's star Dominic Purcell.

The actor, who plays lead character Lincoln Burrows on the drama, appeared to casually suggest the programme would return for another series in an 'Instagram' post.

Addressing some 'rumours' about himself, the star first jokingly confirmed that he was old ("I'm 50") and denied that he was bald ("I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it") before briefly addressing the potential of a 'Prison Break' return.

He wrote, "Yes season six of 'Prison Break' will happen," but did not expand any further or give any details about when the show might make a comeback.

'Prison Break' originally ran for four series between 2005 and 2009, before returning for a fifth run in 2017.

But there have been rumours surrounding a new series ever since the last aired, with Purcell himself often leading the demand for more episodes.

The actor previously wrote that he was 'hearing October' as a potential start date for production on a new series.

Earlier in 2020 he wrote, "I get smashed with when Prison Break' S6 will happen. What I can promise is this - we are all

in agreement that if the story is worthy, then it will get made."

In 2019, Fox Entertainment's CEO Charlie Collier had said, "There is no plan right now to revive 'Prison Break' or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they are in our stable."

The series centers around Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and his brother Lincoln Burrows (Purcell), the latter of whom gets himself put in prison so he can organise a breakout to help free Michael, who has wrongly been put on death row for murder.