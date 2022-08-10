Prime Video announces season 2 of 'Mind the Malhotras'

Mumbai: Streaming platform Prime Video on Wednesday announced that comedy-drama "Mind the Malhotras", starring Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar, is set to return for a second run.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the series starting August 12, according to a release.

Directed by Sahil Sangha and Sangha and Karan Sharma, "Mind the Malhotras" is the Indian adaptation of the Israeli show "La Famiglia" distributed by Armoza formats.

The streamer also released the trailer of the show today.

The first season gave viewers a peep into Rishabh (Sahukar) and Shefali's (Mathur) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season two with more drama, fun and entertainment quotient as they prioritise individual professional goals.

Playing Shefali Malhotra, said Mathur, has given her enormous love, appreciation and admiration from the audience.

"I'm super-excited to get into the skin of my character again, give her some more shades and grow as an actor. I hope that Rishabh and Shefali's not-so-perfect life tugs at the heartstrings of viewers just like the previous season. Without divulging more, I can safely say that 'Mind the Malhotras' Season 2 will be messier, crazier, funnier and a lot more relatable," the actor said in a statement.

Sahukar said while he was excited about the upcoming season, he was also nervous about meeting the expectations of the viewers.

"The Malhotras have returned to spice up life once again. As Rishabh and Shefali keep fighting, viewers stand to win with a double dose of fun, entertainment and masti. Season 1 was amazing and we are touched by the acknowledgement the show has received," he added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the show also stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D'souza, Rahul Verma and Denzil Smith.