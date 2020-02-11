Pooja on working with Salman: Can't wait
Pooja Hegde to star opposite Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Mumbai: Pooja Hegde will be starring opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor says she cannot wait to start working on this one with superstar.
An excited Pooja took to Twitter and wrote: "2020 begins in a BIG way! Aah been dying to share this news with you'll @BeingSalmanKhan... can't wait to start working on this one with you... @NGEMovies @farhad_samji...Let's gooo #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali #blessed #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala."
Pooja will be playing Salman's love interest in the film. Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing and scripting the film, said: "Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story."
Talking about how it is a special subject for the trio, Sajid added: "'Judwaa' was one of Salman and Bollywood's first Eid releases. Even my directorial debut, Kick, opened during the festival."
Salman Khan will be presented in a completely new avatar in the film. The look is currently being decided upon. Pooja is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.
Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is slated for an Eid 2021 release, will be directed by Farhad Samji.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kiwis inflict first ODI series whitewash on India in 3111 Feb 2020 4:14 PM GMT
Lacked composure, didn't deserve to win, says Kohli11 Feb 2020 4:13 PM GMT
KL Rahul's hundred goes in vain11 Feb 2020 4:12 PM GMT
India striker Lalremsiami named 2019 FIH Women's Rising...11 Feb 2020 4:11 PM GMT
Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo set for Italian Cup clash11 Feb 2020 4:10 PM GMT