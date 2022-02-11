Peter Jackson tops Forbes' 'Highest-Paid Entertainers' list

The 2022 list of Forbes' 'Highest-Paid Entertainers' is here and this year, the top spot has been taken by 'Lord of The Rings' director Peter Jackson. Jay-Z, Kanye West and Bruce Springsteen are also on the list. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is on the fourth spot.

The LOTR director, who recently sold a part of his visual effects firm, has been clocked in at 580 million dollars. He is followed by Bruce Springsteen who sold his entire body of work to 'Sony Music Group' in December at an estimated 500 million dollars. He is clocked in at 435 million dollars.

Jay-Z follows at 340 million dollars. Followed by Dwayne Johnson, who is known as a franchise favourite, earned 270 million dollars. Dwayne is one of the few actors to have made it to the list this year. Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye last year, is also in the 'Top 5' with 235 million dollars.

'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are on the sixth spot with 210 million dollars. Musician Paul Simon, producer Tyler Perry, musician Ryan Tedder and Bob Dylan occupy spots in the top 10 list.

Reese Witherspoon, who sold her company 'Hello Sunshine' last year, features at the 12th spot with 115 million dollars. 'Forbes' reported that Reese earned a reported 20 million dollars from her appearance in the second season of 'The Morning Show'.

Friends' creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, television moguls Chuck Lorre and Shona Rhimes, radio host Howard Stern, musicians Neil Young and Taylor Swift also feature on the list.

It is noteworthy that most celebrities who appear on this list are those who have cracked deals in exchange for their existing content and not the new content they created this past year.