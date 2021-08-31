Payel Sarkar receives obscene messages, lodges complaint

Popular Bengali television actor Payel Sarkar complained to the cybercrime cell of Kolkata Police after receiving some obscene messages from the fake account of a film director. The director also complained to the cyber cell against those using his name on social media.

Payel spoke to the media that she had accepted a friend request from a well-known director. Soon afterward she was told during a messenger chat that she has been chosen for the lead role of an upcoming film and then got an obscene message.

The actor, popular for her Bengali serials like 'Tapur Tupur', 'Andarmahal', 'Bene Bou', 'Tumi Rabe Nirobe', said that she got an obscene message during a messenger chat. She shared the screenshot of the chat on her 'Facebook' profile where her fans and friends told her to check the profile of the film director, after which she realised was a fake profile.

The case, which was initially registered in the Kolkata police cyber cell, was later transferred to Barrackpore police Commissionerate that ultimately blocked the account.

"She stays at Baranagar and so the case was transferred to Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. We have blocked the account and are looking into the details of the account. We hope to find the person soon," a senior officer of the Commissionerate said.

Payel said, "I understood soon afterward it was not the verified account of that man. The fake account had many inconsistencies and I realised it when I checked later. But I went ahead with the complaint as I want to punish those who abuse, stalk and harass women and girls on social media. I have got all the cooperation from the police."



