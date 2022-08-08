Pavail Gulati speaks on working with Anurag Kashyap and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Mumbai: Pavail Gulati says there is a certain pressure on him after the release of his critically acclaimed film "Thappad", but when the actor is working with the likes of Anurag Kashyap and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, he believes there is nothing to worry.

Gulati's turn as an entitled husband in Anubhav Sinha's 2020 feature "Thappad", opposite Taapsee Pannu, earned him laurels.

His upcoming projects include Kashyap's "Dobaaraa", Vikas Bahl's film "Goodbye" and Tiwari's upcoming web series "Faadu".

"There is pressure. Nobody tells you that the pressure is going to mount. But the good thing that happened was that I was in good hands. I have Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa', Vikas Bahl's next film and a show with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. I calm myself by saying I am in really good hands. I feel blessed that I am working with these legends and I do not have too much to worry about," Gulati told PTI in an interview.

The 34-year-old actor's previous credits include shows such as "Yudh" and Prime Video series "Made in Heaven", as well as Netflix anthology "Ghost Stories".

Gulati said he is glad that he wasn't "slotted" in a certain stereotype after "Thappad".

"The part that I played in 'Thappad' wasn't a villain and Anubhav sir had written it so well that there were people who had empathised with my character. I am getting varied stuff with different themes, storylines and characters. I am glad the stereotypes didn't happen. Whatever I am doing is something that I always wanted to do, I wanted to work with these directors. I feel lucky they wanted to work with me," he added.

Working with maverick filmmakers like Sinha and Kashyap has helped Gulati evolve as an artiste, he said.

"Anubhav sir is a bundle of knowledge. He is a fun guy to be around. Even when I am not working with him, I learn so much. He is an integral part of my growth. And Anurag sir is a acting workshop in himself, he doesn't care for preparation and rehearsals. He wants you to play the role honestly. They both have contributed (to my career) in huge ways."

"Dobaaraa", which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage, reunites Gulati with "Thappad" co-star Pannu.

Interestingly, Dobaaraa was offered to the actor before Thappad. Kashyap had reached out to him after watching his performance in an episode of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's series Made in Heaven (2019).

"I got a message saying 'You deserve big and better. You were damn good in 'Made in Heaven'. Come and meet me - Anurag Kashyap'. I was like it is one of those messages that directors send to actors and that nothing is going to happen. But he called me after 10 days and said it is a lead role (in 'Dobaaraa') and told me I would play this character. I was overjoyed," Gulati said.

The mystery drama revolves around how a woman named Antara (Pannu) gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.

Gulati plays the role of a police officer, named Anand, who helps Pannu's character in her quest.

The actor said he is both excited and nervous about the release of Dobaaraa, which will hit the theatres on August 19.

"I have just started out my career and my first film was really liked by the audience. I wish people like this one too. I hope I continue to do work that I like and that people validate because as an actor you need an audience who like your work," he added.

Dobaaraa is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.