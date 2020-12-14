'Patty Jenkins is an actor's director'

New Delhi: Hollywood star Chris Pine, who is making his comeback to the 'DC Extended Universe' with the upcoming action film 'Wonder Woman 1984', shared his excitement to teaming up again with director Patty Jenkins as she had a perfect comeback planned for his character Captain Steve Trevor.

The superhero movie, which is slated to be released in India by the 'Warner Bros' on December 24, is a follow-up to the 2017 'DC' superhero blockbuster and will also see Gal Gadot reprising the titular role.

"Patty knew exactly how she wanted Steve to come back and she is such an incredible storyteller, pictorially, cinematically and in person. I was immediately excited by the prospect of being back in a world, she would create again and of course, working side by side with Gal," said Pine.

Captain Steve Trevor, who had presumably died during the events of the first movie set in 1918, will be seen making a comeback as a jaded man who will reappear after over six decades in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Calling Jenkins an 'indefatigable' spirit, the 40-year-old actor said that she is a true collaborator who likes to share responsibility on every aspect of filmmaking.

"Patty and Gal are a really awesome duo. What I love most about Patty is that I can entrust her with being an actor's director. Like a true actor's director. Some actors like to come with a fully realized character and others, like me, prefer to share that responsibility and really collaborate with their director. And she loves doing that," added the actor.

The film also stars Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal as the formidable villains The Cheetah

and Maxwell Lord. The film, presented by 'Warner Bros Pictures', is an 'Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry' production.