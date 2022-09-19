Parineeti is back to present herself 'in a whole new avatar'

Gearing up for the release of her next film 'Code Name: Tiranga', Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra said that she is back again to present herself in a new avatar that no one has seen her do.

The actor, who gained an appreciation for her performance in films like 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Saina' and 'The Girl on The Train' said, "I am back again to present myself in a whole new avatar that no one has seen me do before! It's my attempt to keep doing disruptive content as I have been doing and to push my limits to bring something new to the table for the audiences."

"The bruises and me holding the gun in the poster is just a teaser of all the things that are in store for the audiences. This is just a sneak peek into my character and I can assure you that we intend to shock and awe with this film," she added.

An espionage action thriller, 'Code Name: Tiranga' is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

Parineeti will play a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. Singer Harrdy Sandhu will surprise the audience with his acting prowess in the film.