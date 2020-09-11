Paresh Rawal becomes NSD Chairman

Mumbai: The National School Of Drama (NSD) appointed actor Paresh Rawal as Chairman and the veteran film and theatre actor said that he is looking forward to sharing his knowledge and experience with future generations.

"Yes, it is confirmed that I have been appointed as the Chairman of NSD. I am very happy! I have been doing theatre for the past 48 years. I started doing plays and stage performances since 1972. So, I know the performance part as well as the structural part of it as well as the training and what it requires to prepare everyone in every aspect of theatre, that is, the performing arts," said Rawal.

He added, "It will be a great opportunity for me to share my knowledge and experience with future generations. I am really looking forward to it. I am ready to take responsibility and face the challenges. It is a happy day for me and I want to look forward to my new role. Thank you."

Rawal, also a politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party takes a pragmatic line when asked if art has the power to unite and establish harmony in society given the current socio-cultural and political realities.

"I will tell you something. Whether it is our mythology - our epics like 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' - or our holy books like the 'Bhagavad Geeta', the 'Bible' and the 'Quran Sharif' - we are told that truth wins and human beings should live in harmony and refrain from violence. But we all know what is happening in reality, right? People still get into violence. So, why are you putting the onus on art? I am slightly skeptical about this. On one hand, we hold peace talks and on the other hand, we can all see what is going on in the world!" he replied.

However, he does believe that good art is powerful enough to offer a new perspective.

"A good piece of art can provoke your thought and can offer you a new perspective. Whether you want to take it home and apply it in life is still your choice," said the veteran actor.

Widely respected for his versatility, Rawal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014.