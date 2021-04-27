Pandemic has changed the audience's taste: Parineeti

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people want to be entertained and the films being made need to be followed by what people want to watch.

"The pandemic has changed the taste of the audience and we have to respect what they are seeking," she said.

The actor, who has 'Animal' coming up with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, shared that all actors need to take stock of the quality of cinema they are offering before signing films.

"Today is the age of content and anything sub-par will not be accepted by audiences, who have access to clutter-breaking content emerging from across the world. We actors and filmmakers have to keep this in mind," she shared.

Chopra added, "I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are a landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average?"

"All my future projects including 'Animal' are strong subjects that are unique and fresh for audiences to see and love. I will be only looking out for scripts that only offer something new for people to enjoy," Parineeti stated.