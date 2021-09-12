Pak comedian Umar Shareef critically ill

Karachi: Veteran Pakistani comedian and television personality Umar Shareef is critically ill, his family said recently by seeking help from the Prime Minister's Office to arrange a health visit to the US.

Umar, 66, a noted actor and producer in the sub-continent is presently admitted to a private hospital in Karachi. He underwent a heart bypass surgery in 2020 and since then his condition has deteriorated, including memory loss.

"He is confined to a wheelchair now and he requires urgent medical attention in the USA from specialists. If he is not able to travel to the USA he will have to undergo an open heart surgery here which can be fatal for his life," his wife Zareen said.

Messages of support were shared on social media for the family. Videos and photographs of the actor were also shared in which he was seen sitting in a wheelchair, looking visibly unwell.

Sindh Province Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chawdhary visited Umar at the hospital and assured his wife arrangements were being made to fly the actor to the USA.

Umar started his career at the of 14 years with stand-up comedy.

He gained popularity in the sub-continent in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.