'Our film celebrates armed forces and its heroes'

Actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, 'Tejas', is all set to go on floors by the end of this year, as per producers' announcement. The 'Queen' star essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film, with Sarvesh Mewara as the director. 'Tejas' is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal's film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

" 'Tejas' is an exhilarating story, where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes. I'm excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie," Kangana said in a statement.

Ronnie said, "We were in the midst of prep when the world was hit by this unfortunate pandemic. I'm pleased to announce that we are resuming work and will commence shooting later this year. Film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' celebrated the courage of the Indian Army and 'Tejas' is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force. The idea of developing a story around a woman fighter pilot was born in-house by Salona Bains Joshi, the associate producer on the project and I backed it instantly. With Kangana as the lead, I hope our film inspires many more women to join the IAF."

Sharing the announcement, Kangana tweeted, " 'Tejas' to take-off this December! I'm proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave air force pilots! Jai Hind!"

"My film is a reflection of the current sentiment in our country. We celebrate our armed forces and I hope to further evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through my storytelling. Kangana is a strong woman with a voice that resonates with the youth of this nation and I cannot wait to begin shooting with Kangana," said director Sarvesh.

'Tejas' is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

Earlier, Ronnie had clarified that 'Tejas' is not a sequel to 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

"We wanted to make a film on the army, so 'Uri' happened. 'Tejas' is not a sequel to 'Uri', because that was a true story and this is not. But it is on the same lines and on the same scale," he had said. Earlier seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's directed movie 'Panga' alongside Richa Chadha, Kangana also has 'Thalaivi' and was supposed to begin filming in July.