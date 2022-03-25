Oscars 2022 to celebrate 'Godfather', Bond and 'Bruno'

James Bond did not get an Oscar nomination this year, but that does not mean that he would not be part of the ceremony. It is the 60th anniversary of the first 007 movie, after all and the 50th anniversary of 'The Godfather' and those landmarks will not go uncelebrated Sunday at the 94th Oscars.

"We have some surprises around that. Wink, wink," Will Packer, who is producing the show, said recently.

It is all part of the overriding theme of the year: "Movie lovers unite."

"Movies are the one thing that actually does unite so many of us as a global community. Movies make you feel something, they inspire you, they make you aspire," said Packer.

Packer was joined by hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, director Glenn Weiss, co-producer Shayla Cowan, Oscars' production designer David Korins and musical director Adam Blackstone to preview the ceremony, which is just days away.

Amy Schumer, who is the third host of the evening, was not present but had a message that her colleagues delivered: "Do not worry, it is not COVID."

They promised a crowd-pleasing night of escape and celebration, including a performance of the hit Encanto song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'. Latin music powerhouses Luis Fonsi and Becky G will join members of the film's cast during a performance of the Lin-Manuel Miranda hit, which soared to number one on the 'Billboard' charts, the academy said.

Despite the success of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno', it will not vie for an Oscar on March 27. The Spanish-language song 'Dos Oruguitas' is nominated for best original song.

And while there might not be a Glenn Close 'Da Butt' repeat planned, Sykes laughed that they talked about having Dame Judi Dench 'do the worm'.

The show is aiming to recover from last year's ratings low and has made drastic strides to keep the runtime to three hours, including the controversial decision to hand out eight awards before the show and edit into the live telecast.

"We are going to make sure that everybody has their moment. It is about celebrating the most talented people and what they do," Packer said.

They will also return to the tradition of ending the night with the best picture category after last year's experiment closing on the best actor. And Packer said, though they have announced an army of high-profile presenters, from Lady Gaga to Bill Murray, that they have not necessarily revealed yet who will be presenting the best picture award.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on March 27 on ABC beginning at 8 pm EDT.