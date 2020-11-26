Nushrratt starrer 'Chhorii' goes on floors

Mumbai: Actor Nushrratt Bharruccha-starrer horror film 'Chhorii' began shooting in Madhya Pradesh on November 26. The project is the Hindi remake of the hit-Marathi horror 'Lapachhapi' directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the 2016 original.

The film is the maiden joint venture of 'Abundantia Entertainment' and 'Crypt TV'. Production house 'T-Series' is also attached to the project.

"Filming begins for our next film 'Chhorii'," the official handle of 'T-Series' tweeted along with pictures from the set.

'Chhorii' would have a start-to-finish filming schedule and the unit will film all through December across Madhya Pradesh. The movie will subsequently shot in Mumbai for a few days for its final schedule.

The film's cast also includes actors Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal.

The filming is being done with mandatory COVID-19 measures, including usage of PPE suits, face masks, frequent sanitisation, temperature checks as well as blood oxygen level checks.