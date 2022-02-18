Nushrratt opens up on 'living a suitcase life'

Living life on the go, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been set hopping for a while now as she juggles between the sets of her upcoming projects. Having one of the strongest lineups of 2022, the actor is sure that she is living her best life as she has got a lot of work and a tight-packed schedule.



Speaking about her crazy schedule, Nushrratt said, "I have literally been living a suitcase life since the past few months. I recently had finished dubbing for 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in Mumbai, after which I went to Hyderabad for shooting a song sequence, following a brief shoot schedule for 'Ram Setu'. Post that, I'm back to another set of an unannounced project."

She further added, "From catching multiple flights in one day to moving in and out of characters, this seems to be the most exciting phase in my life."

The actor even took to her social media recently to share a BTS picture and video from her song shoot. In the video, she can be seen donning a plunging neckline shimmery dress, making her look hot.

Her upcoming projects include 'Ram Setu', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Chhorii 2', 'Hurdang' and two unannounced projects.