Nushrat to step into Amala's shoes for 'Aadai' remake

In 2019, Amala Paul surprised everyone with a stellar act in 'Aadai'. Bold, riveting and intense, the film that was completely shouldered by the South star did reasonably well at the box office as well. With several South movies being spun into pan-India projects in Hindi, 'Aadai' is also getting remade in the language soon.

The producers also zeroed in on who they want to cast as their female lead.

"They wanted someone who is bold and will be up to take the risk. It is an A-rated film with several bold scenes, including a completely nude scene. They had approached Shraddha Kapoor first but it did not work out. Now, they have offered the film to Nushrat Bharucha who has liked the script. But what needs to be seen is how the team plans to shoot and execute it since it's a very tricky space to be in. They wanted a performer who can play the vivacious and the vulnerable with equal aplomb and Nushrat fit their bill. But she is yet to sign on the dotted line because the modalities are currently being discussed," said the producers.

Vishal Rana's 'Echelon Productions' is producing the Hindi adaptation, which has been in the works for some time now. A source said, "They have the rights to remake 'Aadai' and the makers feel it will resonate well with the Indian audience. Not many people have seen it yet since it is in Tamil. They plan to take the film on floors sometime next year."