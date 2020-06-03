Nushrat Bharucha opens up on her series featuring COVID doctors
Mumbai: Actress Nushrat Bharucha will soon start a virtual series where she will be seen talking to doctors who are working day and night to save patients from the novel coronavirus.
"By talking to them, I want them to feel that they are not alone in this. We all are very thankful for what they are doing for us, and if I can lend support in any way by just telling them this, I would definitely do it. It's terribly difficult for them, they too have families but they are standing there doing their best, so this is my way of giving them back the feeling that we are in support of them," said Nushrat.
"Of course the effort is to have fun, make things a little happier for them and rest of it is up to them. I am just going to put myself out there and talk about anything they want to. I would definitely want to make them feel better in the moment and give them a break from all that they have been going through," she added.
On the work front, Nushrat will star in Hindi remake of Marathi horror movie "Lapachhapi". She will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in "Chhalaang".
