Now, likes of 'Netflix' and 'Amazon Prime' under govt regulation

Through a new order, content providers such as 'Netflix' and 'Amazon Prime' came under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Online news portals were also brought under it.

The notification, which was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, was issued on November 9. As per the present scenario, the Press Council of India takes care of the print media, whereas the 'News Broadcasters Association' (NBA) keeps monitory news channels.

The 'Advertising Standards Council of India' and 'Central Board of Film Certification' (CBFC) are there for advertising and films, respectively.

In October, the apex court sought the Centre's response on a petition on the issue of regulating OTT platforms through an autonomous body. The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, I&B Ministry and the 'Internet and Mobile Association of India'.

OTT platforms not just include the various news portals but also streaming services like 'Netflix', 'Amazon Prime Video' and 'Hotstar', which can be accessed over the internet.

The I&B Ministry stressed the need to regulate digital media earlier and had asked the court that it may start by appointing a committee of persons as amicus for laying down guidelines in reference to the regulation of hate speech in media.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said in 2019 that the Centre will not take any step that can curb freedom of media. But he did add that there should be a regulation mechanism on over-the-top platforms (OTT), just as it is there is for other mediums like print and electronic.