Noomi to star in thriller O2

Los Angeles: Actor Noomi Rapace will play the lead role in thriller O2.

The project will be directed by Franck Khalfoun from Christie LeBlanc's script that appeared on the 2016 Black List, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a woman (Rapace) who wakes up in a cryogenic medical pod and finds herself alone with no memory.

She has 90 minutes of oxygen left and must figure out how to save herself.

Alexandre Aja, best known for directing movies such as Crawl and The Hills Have Eyes, will serve as producer on the new film.

The project hails from Echo Lake Entertainment, 42 and Wild Bunch International.