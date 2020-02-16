Noomi to star in thriller O2
Los Angeles: Actor Noomi Rapace will play the lead role in thriller O2.
The project will be directed by Franck Khalfoun from Christie LeBlanc's script that appeared on the 2016 Black List, reported Variety.
The story revolves around a woman (Rapace) who wakes up in a cryogenic medical pod and finds herself alone with no memory.
She has 90 minutes of oxygen left and must figure out how to save herself.
Alexandre Aja, best known for directing movies such as Crawl and The Hills Have Eyes, will serve as producer on the new film.
The project hails from Echo Lake Entertainment, 42 and Wild Bunch International.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
DoT may encash bank guarantees of telcos on not paying AGR...16 Feb 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Oil India to move TDSAT against DoT seeking Rs 48,489 cr in...16 Feb 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos up nearly 50% to...16 Feb 2020 4:41 PM GMT
IMG clears BPCL sale bid documents, to be issued after...16 Feb 2020 4:40 PM GMT
No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: FM16 Feb 2020 4:39 PM GMT