Lashana Lynch has described her 'No Time to Die' character Nomi as the woman she hoped to see on the screen when she was a 'little girl'.

Lynch told Baz Bamigboye's column in the 'Daily Mail' newspaper: "Nomi is the woman I hoped to see on the screen when I was a little girl. She is highly skilled yet vulnerable. She is learning on the job - as I had to."

The movie, which is set to be Daniel Craig's last as 007, sees Nomi team up with Bond to rescue a kidnapped scientist and Lynch said that the intense stunt training has set her up for life.

The 'Captain Marvel' star said, "They gave me everything to ensure I was ready for the rest of my career."

She also talked about that there is 'mental and energetic' sparring between Nomi and Bond during the movie.

She said, "They psych each other out."

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli hopes that Lashana will return as Nomi in the next film but ruled out the prospect of her replacing Craig as the iconic spy.

Asked if she will become a regular in the franchise, Broccoli said: "One hopes. But James Bond is a male character."

Broccoli's fellow producer Michael G Wilson also shared that there is no rush to find Craig's replacement and that the search will begin next year.