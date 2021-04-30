Noel Clarke accused of sexual misconduct

London: Actor-writer-producer Noel Clarke, best known for his work on 'Doctor Who', was accused by 20 women of sexual harassment.

Clarke, who recently won a BAFTA award had an established history of sexual harassment, bullying, unwanted groping and touching dating back to 2004, according to a report by 'The Guardian'.

The actor was also accused of secretly filming the nude auditions of female actors.

The women, who came forward with the allegations said that he preyed on them at the beginning of their career and they were afraid of speaking the truth for the power he wields in the British film-and-television industry.

Clarke would harass female colleagues with repeated sexual advances, sometimes physically and if they refused, he would intimidate them into staying silent about his actions.

"It was just constant, inappropriate comments. He was always trying to steer the conversation towards sex," shared one woman.

'Crazy Rich Asians' star Jing Lusi, who worked with Clarke on the 2020 film 'SAS: Red Notice', alleged that he had propositioned her for sex during a business dinner. When she shot down his advances, Clarke reacted disturbingly.

"He was laying it on thick and grossly and quite explicitly," she recalled.

Clarke, who is married and has three children, denied every allegation but admitted to once making 'inappropriate comments' to a woman and apologised for them at the time.

BAFTA gave Noel an 'Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award', but it suspended the award and his membership 'in light of

the allegations of serious misconduct'.