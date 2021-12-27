'No Way Home' surpasses one billion dollars globally

Peter Parker's good fortune continued over the holiday weekend. Even with some mighty competition from new 'Matrix' and 'Sing' movies and rising concerns over the Omicron variant, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stayed in the number one spot and netted a few more milestones too including crossing the one billion dollars mark globally.

According to studio estimates of December 26, 'Spider-Man' added 81.5 million dollars over the three-day weekend, down 69 percent from its first weekend.

The 'Sony' and 'Marvel' film has now grossed 467 million dollars from North American theaters, more than doubling the domestic grosses of 2021's previous number one film, 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

With 587.1 million dollars from 61 overseas markets, 'Spider-Man' has grossed 1.05 billion dollars globally, making it the highest earner of the pandemic. It is the first film of the pandemic to cross one billion dollars and the second-fastest film ever to do so and this without the benefit of China release.

Universal's 'Sing 2' came in second place with an estimated 23.8 million dollars, while Warner Bros' 'The Matrix Resurrections' grossed 12 million dollars to take third place.

The animated musical 'Sing 2' features high-profile celebrity talent including Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Bono, as well as a jukebox soundtrack full of well-known hits. Since its release on December 22, it has made 41 million dollars (1.6 million dollars of that came from Thanksgiving weekend

showings) from North America and 65 million dollars worldwide.

"We are extraordinarily pleased," said Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic distribution.

Orr said the stellar 'CinemaScore' (A+) and audience scores suggest that the film will continue to perform well in the next few weeks when many kids are still out of school for the holidays.

The fourth 'Matrix' also opened on December 20 and has earned an estimated 22.5 million dollars in its first five days in North America. The film, directed by Lana Wachowski and

starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, is currently streaming on 'HBO Max' as well. Globally, it has grossed 69.8 million dollars to date.

And in fourth is 'Disney' and 20th Century's 'The King's Man', a prequel to the action-comedy 'Kingsman' series

starring Ralph Fiennes. It came in slightly under expectations with 10 million dollars from its first five days. The audience skewed heavily male (65 percent).