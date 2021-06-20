'No idea if I will ever take the stage again'

Pop singer Britney Spears said that she has no idea whether she will ever perform again.

The singer, who has not performed in public since late 2018 and is under a court-ordered conservatorship at present, made the statement in a video post on her 'Instagram' page where she answered three questions that she had been posed by her fans.

"Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself," said the 39-year-old singer.

Her comments follow repeated pleas by fans for reassurance that she is well amid growing conspiracy theories that she is being kept against her will and is sending cryptic messages for help through her prolific 'Instagram' posts.

They also came a week ahead of her plans to address the Los Angeles court overseeing the conservatorship that has managed her personal and business affairs since her mental health breakdown in 2008.

Though Spears did not speak about the conservatorship, she answered two other questions that she said fans had asked. One was about her favourite business trip (to Italy where she stayed with designer Donatella Versace) and the other was about her shoe size (a size 7.)

Britney Spears had last performed in public in October 2018 at the 'Formula One Grand Prix' in Austin, Texas at the end of her 'Piece of Me' world tour.