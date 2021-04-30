No award can validate Chadwick's legacy: Michael

Los Angeles: Michael B Jordan recently opened up on the late co-star Chadwick Boseman's best actor Oscar snub for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

The 'Black Panther' star, who had hoped for a posthumous win for Boseman at the Oscars, was disappointed that the late star was not acknowledged by the Academy.

The 'Best Actor' award went to Anthony Hopkins, who did not attend the socially distanced ceremony but honoured Boseman in his speech.

Speaking to SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', Jordan remembered Boseman fondly.

"But you know, this is how I honestly and truly really feel about it – there is no award that can validate his legacy," Jordan said of his 'Black Panther' co-star.

He added, "There is no win that can take anything away from the lives around the world that he impacted. So you have got to look at the things that we can control and the gifts and the blessings that he left us and that is this incredible body of work and what he represents as a person and as the biggest one we could ask for."

Boseman, 43, died of colon cancer in 2020 after a four-year-long secret battle with the disease.

Jordan said that he could not immediately bear to watch Boseman's final performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' as it was hard to imagine that the actor was no longer around.

"I held off from watching it for a while, to be perfectly honest. And when I did it, you know, it was like, you want to savor it. It was an incredible performance, man. I mean, you can see it, you know, him giving everything he had," Michael mentioned.