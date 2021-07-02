Nico joins the cast of HBO's 'The Last of Us'

Los Angeles: British actor Nico Parker, who is best known for featuring in the 'Disney' movie 'Dumbo', is the latest addition to HBO's upcoming 'Last of Us' adaptation.

Parker, who is the daughter of British star Thandie Newton and filmmaker-writer Ol Parker will have a guest role in the series, which is being adapted from a popular video game of the same title, reported 'Variety'.

She joins Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy) and Merle Dandridge (Marlene) in the show.

The 16-year-old actor will appear as Sarah, Joel's daughter.

'The Last of Us', which was launched in 2013, takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed.

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of 'The Last of Us', a co-production with 'Sony Pictures Television'. It will be produced by 'PlayStation Productions', 'Word Games', 'The Mighty Mint' and 'Naughty Dog'.