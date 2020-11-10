New 'Star Wars' series to take place in alternate universe

Los Angeles: 'Russian Doll' creator Leslye Headland said that her upcoming 'Star Wars' series for the streaming platform 'Disney Plus' is set in a lesser-known, alternate universe and timeline.

Headland made the revelation during an appearance on the 'Fantastic Frankey' podcast.

"I would say it is in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we do not know much about. I kind of see 'Star Wars' as a religion. I like to think of my show as a tent revival. You can come over if you want to. We are going to be talking about some cool stuff," she said.

The writer-director added, "There are going to be some things we have not discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you do not know about."

Headland, 39, will serve as show-runner and writer for the upcoming show, which will star a female protagonist. She said that she wants to focus on the 'literal journey' of her characters and not get influenced

by what has already been made in the franchise created by George Lucas.

"For me, it is less about going through the 'Star Wars' universe cinematically or artistically. I'm actually kind of combing through it geographically and go on a literal journey. When we were pitching, I had my designer create that 'Indiana Jones'-like 'we go here and then we go here,' with the little dotted red line like this is our journey, this is where we are going," said Leslye.

Other 'Star Wars' projects for the streamer includes a Cassian Andor series featuring Diego Luna reprising his role as the titular Rebel spy from 'Rogue One:

A Star Wars Story'

and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.