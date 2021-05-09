Randeep Hooda, who will be seen playing the antagonist in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', said that even though Salman's superstardom towers over in the build-up to the film's release, Randeep never felt overshadowed by anyone on screen.

"You have to do your work in the film to the best of your ability. Being overshadowed and such things have never been part of my vocabulary or thought process as I have never felt it on screen. I am doing my part and someone else is doing their part. We are not doing the same part that we can overshadow each other. I have never given in to these things. People say 'Kha gaya' and all, but I do not," he said.

Hooda added, "Yes, it is a Salman Khan film and his films are about that. I have worked with him twice before - in 'Kick' and 'Sultan' - and I have got reception for those roles. I stood out in those roles and there has been no insecurity. A lot of people have worked hard on the film."

"I am excited. People will be privy to my work in these gloomy times. Every news in every minute is full of misery. I am glad that we will be able to provide a way to take people's minds off and enjoy a 'masala' entertaining film. I am conflicted that at this time we have to promote the film. But it is my job and it is not just actors who come together for a film, but 400 to 500 other people too. The film is releasing for everyone's sake and will hopefully put people's minds off the pandemic and help them stay at home," shared Hooda.

The makers of the film opted for a pay-per-view release in the digital space along with its theatrical release on May 13.

Talking about the same, Randeep mentioned, "It has been done in the West many times before. It is a model that exists in the cinematic consumption of movies. It has been done for the first time here and what better movie to test it out than a Salman Khan mass entertainer. I am sure it will work."