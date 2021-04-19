Never dreamed about being nominated for Oscars: Youn

Los Angeles: 'Minari' star Youn Yuh-Jung said that it is 'very stressful' to be the first South Korean actor to be nominated at the Academy Awards.

The veteran actor, one of the biggest names in the South Korean cinema, is up for 'Best Supporting Actress' for her powerful role as grandmother Soonja in Lee Isaac Chung's 'Best Picture nominee' 'Minari', a story that revolves around South Korean immigrants searching for their American dream in rural Arkansas.

When 'Deadline' asked what it is like to be the first Korean actress nominated for an Oscar, the 73-year-old actor said, "I was just very happy being nominated. I never even dreamed about being nominated for an Oscar. People will be very happy for me if I get the win, but it is very stressful."

Youn won the 'Best Supporting Actress' trophy at both the BAFTA awards and 'Screen Actors Guild Awards', which strengthens her chances at the Oscars later this month.

The actor is competing against Maria Bakalova for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', Glenn Close for 'Hillbilly Elegy', Olivia Colman for 'The Father' and Amanda Seyfried for 'Mank'.