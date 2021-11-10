Netlfix's 'Squid Game' to have another season

The creator of Netflix's 'Squid Game' said the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season.

Due to the show's global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "I almost feel like you leave us no choice."

"There has been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," he said at a red-carpet celebration for the show on the night of November 8.

Hwang explained, "It is in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it is too early to say when and how that is going to happen. So, I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he will do something for the world."

'Netflix' has not formally announced a second season. The series, starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and others in the ensemble cast, centres on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist.

The dystopian survival drama from South Korea is said to have become Netflix's biggest-ever TV show. With that, success has come global recognition for its stars.

Model-turned-actor Jung Ho-yeon is used to traveling for

the fashion world. But this time when she flew from Korea to

Los Angeles, she met her first fan

at the airport, an immigration officer who asked her for her autograph.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays Jo Sang-woo in the series, said he 'made the big decision' to start an 'Instagram' account.

"Now I wanted to communicate with the world and everybody, so I started my 'Instagram' account," said Park.

The lead actor, Lee Jung-jae has been working in Korea for over 25 years. Now his life has changed because he is also recognised on the streets of America.