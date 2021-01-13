'Netflix' to headline more than 70 films

On January 12, streaming giant 'Netflix' announced that it will release more than 70 movies this year for its U.S. customers with comedy, drama, family and other genres, a lineup that underscores the streaming service's growing prominence in the film business.

The film slate includes crime thriller 'Red Notice' starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, one of six action movies and zombie heist film 'Army of the Dead' from director Zack Snyder. A dozen comedies include 'Don't Look Up' with an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and others.

All but four of the films will be available to the customers in the more than 190 countries it serves. Ten of the movies are in languages other than English. Additional movies will be released in markets outside the United States.

The pace of 'Netflix' of releasing more than one film per week dwarfs that of other Hollywood studios. 'Disney', by contrast, currently plans to debut roughly two dozen movies this year in theaters and on its 'Disney+' streaming service, including four 'Marvel Studios' films and two from 'Pixar'. This year's schedule includes 18 dramas, nine thrillers, eight animated films and eight romances.

Other notable titles include musical 'Tick, Tick…Boom' directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and 'Bruised', a drama that is the first movie directed by Halle Berry.



