'Netflix' to adapt fantasy novel 'Redwall'

Los Angeles: 'Netflix' will adapt the children's fantasy novels, 'Redwall' and it will be made into a feature film and TV series.

According to 'Variety', the announcement came as the streaming giant signed a new rights deal with publisher Penguin Random House Children's.

Penned by British writer Brian Jacques and published from 1986 to 2011, the novels had sold 30 million copies globally.

Patrick McHale, creator of Cartoon Network's 'Over the Garden Wall', will write the feature film based on Jacques' first book in the series 'Redwall'.

Ben Horslen, fiction publisher of Penguin Random House Children's said that the publishing house was 'delighted' to announce this deal.

"These perennially popular stories have been etched onto the hearts of millions of readers and we are thrilled to partner with 'Netflix' to bring those beloved characters on screen for families worldwide to enjoy," said the publisher.

Netflix's previous animated features include 'Academy Award' nominated 'Klaus' and Glen Keane's 'Over the Moon'.

Richard Linklater's 'Apollo 10 1/2: A Space-Age Adventure', Nora Twomey's 'My Father's Dragon' and Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' are part

of the upcoming animated titles

line-up.