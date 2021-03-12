'Netflix' gets notice for wrong depiction of children in 'Bombay Begums'

The 'National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (NCPCR) asked 'Netflix' to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums' as it cited a few inappropriate portrayals of children in the web series.

In a notice to the OTT giant, the apex child rights body to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action.

Objecting to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series, the commission stated that this type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in the abuse and exploitation of children.

The commission took further action based on a complaint, which alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse.

" 'Netflix' should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice.

The notice further read, "Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action under the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005."

Reacting to the notice, filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his thoughts on the matter via 'Twitter' and asked, "Do these people spend all their time watching OTT shows or do they actually work for child rights?"

'Bombay Begums' delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society who all want different things in life.