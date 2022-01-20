'Netflix' announces 25 new Korean dramas for 2022

Following the record-breaking popularity of K-dramas such as 'Squid Game', 'Hellbound' and 'Vincenzo', streamer Netflix's Korean arm has announced that they are launching more than 25 Korean shows in 2022, its largest number to date.

According to a release by the platform, Korean shows dominated global popular culture in 2021 with 'Squid Game' alone becoming the streamer's biggest show ever, most viewed in 94 countries.

95 percent of Squid Game's viewership came from outside Korea and led viewers to explore more K-content on 'Netflix'.

The streamer said the global viewing hours of our Korean shows grew six-fold last year, compared to 2019.

"Credit for this growing global interest goes to the talented Korean creators we have been working with for the past few years. From 2016 to 2021, we launched more than 130 Korean titles. As a result, 'Netflix' has become a compelling destination for fans of Korean content, who know that this is the home of diverse and high-quality Korean storytelling," Don Kang, VP, Content (Korea), shared in the release.

He added, "As this fanbase increasingly includes viewers from all over the world, we are excited to continue collaborating with Korean storytellers to bring the K-wave to new heights."

Some of the shows that viewers can look forward to include 'All of Us Are Dead', in which zombies invade a high school; 'Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area', an adaptation of the popular Spanish series and the action-packed thrills of 'Seoul Vibe', a film where the adventures of a special-ops team take place against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.

The slate reintroduces some of the famous South Korean actors in new drama settings. For example, 'Crash Landing on You star' Son Ye-jin stars in 'Thirty-Nine' alongside 'Hospital Playlist' fan-favourite star Jeon Mi-do and 'Justice' actor Kim Ji-Hyun. The drama explores the life and friendship of three women who are about to turn 40.

Other noteworthy titles in the list include Kim Hye-soo-starrer legal drama 'Juvenile Justice', romance drama 'Twenty Five, Twenty' with Kim Tae-Ri and Nam Joo-hyuk, fantasy show 'Tomorrow', 'Business Proposal', 'Remarriage and Desires', 'Model Family', 'Glitch', 'The Fabulous', 'Love to Hate You' and 'Somebody'.