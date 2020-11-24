Neil Patrick Harris joins Nicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'
Los Angeles: Actor Neil Patrick Harris has boarded the cast of action satire "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", headlined by Nicolas Cage.
The "How I Met Your Mother" alum also joins the already announced cast of Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan.
The Lionsgate movie, which is under production, follows a fictionalised Cage who is creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin. He accepts a USD 1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal).
When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the iconic Academy Award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.
According to Deadline, Harris will play Cage's talent agent.
Tom Gormican is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten.
Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are producers.
James Myers and Brady Fujikawa are overseeing the feature for the studio.