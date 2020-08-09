Neha reacts on being called Karan's bestie

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia reacted to allegations by actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi that she is a sycophant and the new best friend of filmmaker Karan Johar.

Suchitra had levelled the charges on her verified 'Twitter' account.

Responding to Suchitra's charges, Neha tweeted: "Dear ma'am, this is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet I have ever read (trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand. I am proud to be self-made as a proud daughter, wife and mother and I have the deepest regards for women who can acknowledge that."

Levelling her allegation, Suchitra had tweeted: "Peeps it is not nepotism in Bollywood. One should aggravate against 'chamchagiri'. I mean, how did Neha Dhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is Karan Johar's new bestie and 'Femina' Miss India 2002 – she is no blood relative or star kid is she?"

Suchitra had posted another tweet recently clarifying her previous tweet. She wrote: "I knew that I would get trolled. I have nothing personal against anyone. Of course nobody survives without talent. But do hear what a lot of people are saying and young kids are being boycotted because of this whole nepotism debate. It is groupism that thrives (I used the word 'chamchagiri')."

The nepotism debate recently gained fresh momentum after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, as netizens feel that the late actor was a victim of the alleged practice in the film industry where star kids are given priority over outsiders.